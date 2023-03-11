Immigrants | Britain and France agreed on hundreds of millions of euros in funding to prevent illegal channel crossings

The meeting between Britain’s Sunak and France’s Macron on Friday was the first bilateral summit meeting between the leaders of the two countries in five years.

10.3. 21:01

Britain and France have agreed on funding of hundreds of millions of euros to prevent illegal crossings of the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of France Emmanuel Macron met on Friday in Paris in a meeting, the aim of which was, among other things, to bring closer the relations that had grown apart due to Brexit and to agree on new guidelines for migration issues in the English Channel.

Over the next three years, Britain is to increase funding to France by 541 million euros. Britain says the sum will allow hundreds of extra French law enforcement officers to be sent to the Channel between the two countries to stop illegal immigration.

With the new agreement, Britain will, among other things, finance a detention center in France for the first time.

“We don’t need to manage this problem, we need to solve it,” Sunak said, adding that the two sides have gone further than ever before to resolve the issue.

Supervision the amounts to be put into strengthening have clearly increased from last year’s package of more than 70 million euros, which already increased the number of French police officers patrolling the shores of the English Channel. For example, in 2023–2024, Britain’s share of the package is 141 million euros.

This week, Sunak’s Conservative government announced its plan, among other things, that those who entered the country illegally will be removed from the country within four weeks and they will be banned from ever entering Britain again. People coming through the canal by boat are either returned to their home country or to a third country considered safe, such as Rwanda.

Human rights organizations and the UN have expressed their concern about the British government’s plans.

Read more: UN refugee agency: British bill amounts to an “asylum ban”

Macron received Sunak at the Élysée Palace on Friday. Sunak had traveled from London to Paris by train. It was the first bilateral summit meeting between French and British leaders in five years.

According to Macron, Friday’s talks were a new beginning between the two countries.

“We are writing a new song in this regard,” Sunak added, admitting that there have been challenges between the two countries in recent years.

Having led Britain in the years 2019–2022 Boris Johnson and Macron’s relations were cool. Sunak’s predecessor as British Prime Minister Liz Truss again stated already during his election campaign that he could not decide whether Macron was “friend or enemy”.

Even before his departure, however, Sunak emphasized the need to bring the countries’ relations closer.

“Our proximity, our history and our shared global outlook mean that a strong partnership between Britain and France is not only valuable, it is essential,” Sunak said on Thursday.