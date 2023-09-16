Immigrant chaos, Meloni turning point: “Naval blockades and repatriations”

The immigrant bomb explodes. In the government, Salvini’s faction, which does not exclude the use of the Navy, brings Prime Minister Meloni back to the hard line by announcing: “Naval blockades, detentions and repatriations”. From the EU, the usual bla-bla, with Italy abandoned to itself. The Democratic Party is gloating, as it uses the migrant chaos against the centre-right executive. We need to call things by name. Departures from Tunisia and Libya do not stop, despite the agreements. The waves of irregular immigrants who have been arriving in Italy in recent weeks and days are out of control and represent the harbingers of an invasion.

The numbers, already dramatic in themselves, are not in themselves capable of making clear where this situation may lead: 125,928 landed in 8 and a half months, from the beginning of the year to 14 September, double compared to 2022 and triple in Compared to 2021, only in 2016 did more arrive: 181,436, but in 12 months. Two thirds of all irregular emigrants arriving by sea entered Italy. At this rate, at the end of 2023, arrivals in Italy will be more than half of all emigrants arriving at the borders of the European Union. A secret service report would indicate between 700 thousand (like the inhabitants of Palermo) and 900 thousand (more than Turin and slightly less than Naples) landings by the end of 2023 even if these numbers seem to concern the foreigners present in Libya today who, however, they are not there to be tourists but to try in every way to leave for Italy.

In short, everyone, or almost everyone, focuses on the “tricolor” peninsula. This is because the central Mediterranean route from Libya and Tunisia is shorter and safer and costs less. And because, above all, Italy offers migrants (in fact they are all or almost all irregular and asylum seekers from countries at war or persecuted are exceptions) more guarantees in their reception, meanwhile as well-treated “guests” and at the expense of Italians allowing weeks and months to pass before deciding on asylum requests. Mayors also complain about the distribution of migrants across the territories. The region with the highest density of “people in reception” is Lombardy, with 16,814 people (18% of the total immigrants arriving in Italy) followed by Emilia Romagna, Sicily and Piedmont.

There are problems of all kinds everywhere, including security. In fact, everyone does what they want and in the end whoever is sent home is an exception. At this rate we risk arriving at an implosion of the country. There are political and social forces that tend to do this to blow up the Meloni government which even points the finger at the Wagner agency accused of supporting departures from Libya, part of a “hybrid war” strategy against Italy’s Atlanticist positions committed to supporting Ukraine militarily in the war with Russia. The attack by the Democratic Party and the opposition against the Meloni government focused on the immigrant chaos is also partly taking hold in the electorate of FdI and the centre-right, disappointed by what is happening.

It doesn’t seem true to the Democratic Party and the opposition that it is precisely one of the strong points of Meloni’s electoral campaign, illegal immigration, that is keeping her government on fire. The head of the FdI delegation in the European Parliament, Carlo Fidanza, accused the leftists of putting pressure on Ursula von der Leyen so that she does not follow up on the pact made with Tunisia, so that the chaos continues. Beyond the chatter, in the Union everyone proceeds on their own path following their own interests, whether personal, group or party, especially in view of the next elections. If Giorgia Meloni really believes that the EU will help Italy to combat illegal immigration, she will soon pay the consequences, starting with the European elections on 6-9 June 2024. After the announcements during the election campaign of an “open war” on migrants, Prime Minister Meloni had returned to the path of what was done previously by the Renzi government (2016-2018) and the Gentiloni government (2016-2018). It should also be remembered that the current Interior Minister Piantedosi was head of the Ministry’s cabinet both under Salvini (June 2018-August 2019) and under Lamorgese (September 2019-August 2020). With these waves of irregular landings it will be really difficult for the Meloni government to confirm its announcement that it is ready to legally welcome 500 thousand non-EU workers in the next two years.

Then there is the internal issue within the Government, with the “double face” League: supporting the executive but in fact leaving Meloni the blame on the migrant “bomb” thanks to which Salvini is certain of being able to resume Fratelli d’ Italy part of that electorate taken away from the League in the last two years. It is not true that at this rate nothing will happen in Italy, not only on an economic level because maintaining so many people costs money but also on a social and institutional level, also because other countries such as France and Germany have no intention of opening their doors to migrants and why the EU does not go beyond the usual slogans and even worse. Yes, worse. Continuing to say that the immigrants who arrive on the Italian coasts do not stay in Italy but go to other European countries is, at the very least, a gamble.

The united Europe is the one seen the other day: while Lampedusa was overwhelmed by the landings (in a single day a number of illegal immigrants equal to that of the entire population resident on the island) the French Government, wanting to block the transit of migrants from South, ordered the border with Italy between Mentone and Ventimiglia to be secured with weapons. At the same time, the German Government announced that it wanted to suspend the transfers, foreseen by the Dublin Convention, underway from our country to Germany. What to do? Realism is needed. Italy is a speck, it occupies 1,600th part of the emerged lands, 33rd part of the European surface. There is only one solution to avoid deaths at sea and to avoid letting everyone into the Bel Paese, sending it into a tailspin: to keep the migrants at home. The means are there.

