Ciudad Juarez.– The immersive dome that the Ministry of Culture will inaugurate today in Parque Central Oriente will open projections every 10 minutes, announced the undersecretary in Juárez, Brenda Rodríguez Navarro.

The project is expected to exceed the capacity it had in the state capital during the five days it was presented there, with a capacity of 150 people per screening.

This initiative aims to offer an experience that combines history, culture and new technologies, starting with a narration about the Rarámuri culture and covering eight regions of the state, said Rodríguez Navarro.

He explained that this geodesic dome will allow visitors to enjoy projections with emblematic images of Chihuahua.

High-definition images will be seen within the experience, which is immersive because the audience is inside a space where they will be surrounded and create a reality with visuals and audio, nine meters high.

“Sometimes, because of the proximity of the border, we know more about the culture of the southern United States than that of our state,” said the undersecretary.

He added that “there will be no registration to enter the event and all possible screenings will be given from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will last for five days.”

The event is free and is part of the park’s programming, said the undersecretary; in addition, there will be an open-air cinema, providing additional options for Juarez families, she mentioned.

The dome experience will be designed so that attendees can comfortably enjoy the visual spectacle, with carpets and cushions available for use.

Rodriguez also noted that the community has expressed enthusiasm for the new experience.

“There is excitement about what the experience will be like,” he said.

The Undersecretary pointed out that the effort made to bring this technology to Ciudad Juárez seeks to offer something innovative and attractive to all Juarez residents.

Visitors will be able to see the main sites of Chihuahua such as the Sierra-North, Sierra Tarahumara, Paquimé, Desert, Conchos-San Pedro, Central Plains, Border and South.

This initiative is part of the bicentennial activities and is aimed at sharing and celebrating the cultural riches of the state.

The dome will be located in the Parque Central Oriente, on Teófilo Borunda and Tecnológico avenues. (Cecilia Cadena)