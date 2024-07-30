Für die Kandinsky-Retrospektive im Amsterdamer H’ART Museum hat sie mehr als sechzig Gemälde aus der Kollektion ihres Pariser Museums ausgewählt, dazu Filme und Fotos. Das Centre Pompidou besitzt eine der größten Kandinsky-Kollektionen der Welt, mehr als 1100 Arbeiten, darunter gut 120 Gemälde. Nur ein Bruchteil kann, verteilt über zwei Räume, gezeigt werden. „Ein Teil der Bauhauswerke und einige frühe Arbeiten“, so Lampe. „Hier in Amsterdam aber sieht man den ganzen Kandinsky. Und man kann ihn gut verstehen.“

Die Kandinsky hängen nun in einem Barockbau an der Amstel

Allein schon das dürfte für Kandinsky-Fans Grund genug sein, nach Amsterdam zu reisen, um die Arbeiten dieses Pioniers der abstrakten Kunst in völlig neuem Ambiente zu erleben. Denn ein größerer Kontrast als zwischen der futuristischen Architektur des Centre Pompidou und dem fast vierhundert Jahre alten Backsteinbau an der Amstel ist kaum denkbar.

Blue Rider with orange cape: Wassily Kandinsky’s “Improvisation 3”, 1909 H’ART Museum

It is the first exhibition with which the former “Hermitage Amsterdam” is daring to make a fresh start a good two years after breaking with its parent company in St. Petersburg – with a new name and new partners. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Amsterdam museum took a clear stance and ended all relations with Russia after more than 13 years of cooperation.

It was not an easy decision, says director Annabelle Birnie: “But we had no other choice. We could no longer stay out of the political developments – even if the existence of our house was at stake.”

From then on, the Hermitage Amsterdam was a museum without art. They spent two years looking for new partners. The new name was already decided on last summer: H’ART, like Heart. But with an apostrophe instead of an e. A heart for art. According to critics, it needs far too much explanation. In addition, the H evokes associations with the former parent house, and they wanted to distance themselves from that.

The new partners, however, are undisputed. The new museum has found three: the British Museum in London, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington and the Centre Pompidou, which will be closed for several years due to renovations. But it still wants to continue showing its collection. This is possible in Amsterdam, with a total of five exhibitions of works from Paris planned. “A win-win situation,” says curator Lampe. Their museum will not close until next year, but planning security was so important to the Parisians that they are already doing without their best Kandinskys – despite the Olympics and the many museum visitors who will then be left behind.

The people of Amsterdam are delighted and relieved about the new start. “It is the first exhibition of our new future as H’ART Museum,” says Annabelle Birnie. “We are happy to be able to start with Kandinsky, a Russian artist. This way we can build a bridge from our past to the future.”

The show is structured chronologically as a journey through five periods of time. First, the figurative works that were created during Kandinsky’s travels through Europe and North Africa, including rarely shown views of Rotterdam and Scheveningen, which bear witness to a stay in Holland in 1904. Then the years in Bavaria, where he discovered abstraction as a co-founder of the “Blue Rider” artist group and created colorful works such as “Improvisation III” and “With the Black Bow.” This is followed by his return to Russia during the First World War, the Bauhaus period and finally the last years of his life in Paris.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the reconstruction of the reception hall for an exhibition in Berlin, the “Jury-Free Art Show” in 1922. Kandinsky designed it on panels with Bauhaus students. Anyone entering the room has the feeling of diving into one of his paintings – surrounded by dancing, colorful shapes.

Central to the exhibition is the reconstruction of a Bauhaus exhibition from 1922 in combination with abstract films

The original panels have been lost, but the Centre Pompidou had them faithfully reconstructed for its opening in 1977. The H’ART Museum is now showing the work in a room that extends over two floors. Unlike in the Centre Pompidou, you can look into the work of art from the gallery above. And if you look up from below, you can see abstract films with geometric shapes from the same period at a height of six metres. All new impressions.

The five time periods are linked by video works by the young Dutch artist Bink van Vollenhoven. He used Kandinsky’s essays and books as a basis. With an actor who speaks directly to the museum visitors, he brings him into the 21st century. In this way, visitors learn important things about the power of the line: vertically, it generates warmth, Kandinsky found, horizontally it carries the cold.

Unusually impressionistic: Wassily Kandinsky’s “Akhtyrka. Nina et Tatiana dans la véranda”, 1917 H’ART Museum

Van Vollenhoven is the first storyteller that the new museum has hired. Together with theater people and choreographers, he is to provide new perspectives. Sound artists are also involved. Kandinsky was and saw himself as a synesthete, and he repeatedly linked colors and shapes with sounds. This is why the Amsterdam exhibition can also be discovered on a sound walk. You can hear the musical impulses that Kandinsky’s pictures have triggered in international sound artists. A very special kind of experience. Those who get involved not only see the painter with different eyes, they also hear and feel him.

All in all, the H’ART Museum has made a successful new start. The bar is set high for future exhibitions. Firstly, because the threshold is so low: the curators have succeeded in designing an easily accessible show. Anyone who knows little or nothing about Kandinsky can get to know the pioneer of abstract art in a clear way and without overloaded text. And secondly, the visit is worthwhile for insiders because, thanks to the space and unusual acoustic and visual means, well-known works are shown in a new, surprising context.