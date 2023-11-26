everyone in front of the TV

—

Italy’s success against Serbia in the Davis Cup semi-final in Malaga also translates into a great ratings success on Rai 2. All eyes will be focused above all on Jannik Sinner’s feat against Novak Djokovic – in the second match of the afternoon of yesterday – which, from 3.04pm to 5.42pm, was seen by 2 million 149 thousand spectators, with a share of 17 percent. Following, from 6.23pm to 8.07pm, the decisive victory of Sinner-Sonego in doubles against Djokovic-Kecmanovic had an audience of 2 million 536 thousand spectators with a share of 15.7 percent. At the end of the morning, however, Lorenzo Musetti’s defeat against Miomir Kecmanovic – from 12.10 to 14.40 – was seen by 1 million 689 thousand spectators, with a share of 12.2 percent.