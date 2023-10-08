With some beautiful photos posted on Instagram, Neymar Junior announced the birth of his little girl: Bianca Biancardi made him a second dad

After months of anxious waiting, the champion of world football Neymar Junior and his beautiful partner Bruna Biancardi finally hugged their little girl. The little girl is called Mavie and is their first child together. The footballer is already the father of a child, born in 2011 from a previous relationship.

The family of one of the world’s greatest exponents of football in recent years is expanding. We are talking about Neymar Junior, star of Brazil and, for a few months, of the Arab team Al Hilal.

Born in 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, in the state of Sao Paulo, Neymar grew up as a footballer in the historic club Santosthe same as Pele.

In 2013 he arrived in Europe and began to enchant the world with the shirt of Barcelonaforming with Messi and Suarez one of the strongest attacking tridents in history.

In 2017, for the record sum of 222 million euros it was purchased by Paris Saint Germain, where he remained until the summer just ended. In fact, a few months ago he moved to Saudi Arabia to play with the Al Hilal.

Neymar’s baby girl is born

These months for Neymar, however, have been also full of emotions not coming from the world of football.

In the first months of the year, in fact, the champion and his beautiful partner, Bianca Biancardi, they discovered that their family would soon expand. The footballer himself announced it with a sweet post on social media:

We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 You will arrive in a beautiful family, with brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you so much! Come quickly son, we look forward to seeing you! ❤️

Today, again with beautiful photos and tender words published on social media, O'Ney gave thanks to his life for the birth of her baby girl, the small one Mavie.