Becoming a mother for the second time in 2020, in full pandemic, today Michelle Williams is preparing to welcome another baby

A particularly fortunate period for Michelle Williams. The actress, famous for her role in Dawson’s Creek and many other blockbusters, is preparing to become a mother for the third time. To announce it, through an interview with Variety magazine, she thought about the next one in the mother tris.

Only 41 years old but already one extraordinary career which has led her to receive prizes and prestigious acknowledgments both in the television, theatrical and cinematographic fields.

We are talking about Michelle Williams, the actress who became famous at a very young age for her part in the TV series Dawson’s Creekbut who has been able to carve out a very important place in the Hollywood and world star system.

Just to mention some of his awards or acknowledgments, just think of the even four nominations an Oscar, one for the Tony Award at the theater or the Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and one Screen Actors Guild Award for his performances on the small screen.

But several successes, Michelle, also had them in private life.

She became a mother for the first time in 2005, when from her love with Heath Ledger, the unforgettable Joker from the movie “The Dark Knight” died prematurely at the age of 28. The girl is now 16 years old and her name is Matilda Rose.

Then in July 2018 she married the indie musician Phil Elverum, from whom she divorced after six months. In 2019 she got engaged to the director Thomas Kail and from their love, in 2020, in full pandemic, their first child was born together, the second for the actress.

New pregnancy for Michelle Williams

Not even two years have passed since the baby was born and Michelle is once again preparing to welcome into the house another baby.

To announce it the interpreter herself thought about it in an exclusive interview with the magazine Varietyhe told about this new experience and expressed all his joy.

I’m really happy. As the years go by, you wonder what they might or might not have in store for you. It is exciting to find that something you desire again and again will happen again. It is a fortune that has not been lost, neither for me nor for my family.

The child, or the child, should come into the world in the next Autumn.