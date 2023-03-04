Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham became a father for the first time: little Amari was born

Immense joy for the striker of the English national team and Roma, Tammy Abraham, who a few hours ago became a dad for the first time. After months of anxious waiting, little Amari, son of the attacker and his historic partner Leah Monroe, has finally come into the world and the new dad took care of announcing it.

Credit: tammyabraham – Instagram

I am golden days for many sportsmen Italians or foreigners but who likewise have a special bond with Italy.

Danilo Gallinari, star of Italian basketball and the NBA, already father of little Anastasia born in 2020, has announced a few days ago that soon will have another child. His partner Eleonora Boi will always give him joy.

Mattia Perin, the Italian goalkeeper of Juventus, also in recent days has announced the birth of his daughter, little Virginia. It’s about the third child for himwho was already the father of little Leonardo and Vittoria.

Finally Giovanni Di Lorenzo, captain of Napoli who is preparing to win the third championship in its history. The full-back announced a few days ago the birth of Carolina, his second child.

Tammy Abraham isn’t Italian, she is English with Nigerian ancestry. However in Italy she has found her second home and lives and plays in Rome for two years now.

Tammy Abraham’s Sweet Announcement

Credit: tammyabraham – Instagram

For a few hours it has one more reason to be forever linked to Italy and in particular to Rome.

In fact, in a hospital in the capital these days her first child was bornlittle Amari.

The child is the fruit of the love that binds the bomber jacket to his historical companion Leah Monroe and the new dad took care of announcing his coming into the world.

In fact, the attacker published photos from the hospital, describing the event as “The greatest gift of life“.

Credit: tammyabraham – Instagram

Many friends, colleagues and fans who have commented on the post to make the congratulations to Tammy and Leah. Among the many, the comments of Paulo Dybala, Nicolò Zaniolo and Fikayo Tomori, AC Milan defender and Abraham’s national team mate.

Tomorrow evening Abraham will lead the Giallorossi attack in the delicate match against Juventus. Should he score a goal, the dedication it’s already beautiful that ready.