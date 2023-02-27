Welcome Virginia: the third daughter of Mattia Perin, goalkeeper of Juventus, and his beautiful wife Giorgia Miatto was born

Immense joy for the Juventus goalkeeper Matthias Perin and for his wife Giorgia Miatto. Their already beautiful family has in fact expanded further. Vittoria and Leonardo, the couple’s first two children, welcomed little Virginia into their home. The announcement, as often happens in these cases, arrived on Instagram.

These are very happy days for several well-known personalities of the Italian sport. Just recently, in fact, the champion of blue basketball and of the Boston Celtics in the NBA, Daniel Gallinari and his partner Eleonora Boi have announced the imminent birth of their second baby.

In December 2023, the basketball player and the journalist model had already become parents with the birth of the little girl Anastasia and now I am eagerly expecting another child.

A few days earlier, precisely on January 20, life decided to give a beautiful gift to Mattia Perin too, Juventus goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old from Latina, married since 2019 to his historic partner Giorgia Miattohas in fact become a father for his third time.

The two already had two beautiful children who often appear in their posts on social media and whose name was Victory And Leonardo. The newcomer, however, is called Virginia.

Mattia Perin’s announcement

As often happens when a well-known entertainment or sports figure becomes a father or mother, the announcement of the birth of the baby is given up Instagram.

The Juventus goalkeeper, who has been gaining more and more support lately and is slowly gaining a owner’s shirthas published several photo of her baby just born, to then accompany them with these sweet words:

2023-02-20 11:25 PM, Welcome to our crazy little Virginia family. Vitto and Leo can’t wait to cuddle you 🫶🏼 thank you @grgina you were wonderful ❤️ I thought I was used to it by now but I was wrong. Feeling live the energy that releases a new life produces emotions that are impossible to get used to!

Very many current or former teammateswho wanted to comment on Mattia’s post for to congratulate with him and his Giorgia for this beautiful event. Among the many appear those of Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, Ciro Immobile, Miralem Pjanic, Nicolò Fagioli, Antonio Candreva and Adrien Rabiot.