Sofia beaten only by the Swiss, for the first time two blue together on the downhill podium

It is the race of the heart, it is a descent into history. There is no gold for Sofia Goggia, but a medal that projects her into legend. And Nadia Delago also climbs on the podium, third for a double downhill that she had never managed before at the blue (at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 Ceccarelli gold and Putzer bronze they centered in super-G).

The race – Twenty-three days after the disastrous fall of Cortina, 4 years after the gold in PyeongChang, the Goggia is still on the podium. Not gold, because the winner is the Swiss Corinne Suter (and her ski brand, Head, has won all the speed gold medals in this Olympics), unbeatable in the final where she recovered 3 tenths in Sofia, which is not managed to hide her disappointment when the Swiss passed her. See also Days of therapy for Espanyol

La Goggia was spectacular in the central part, she jumped a little at the Sugar Champ, good at drawing lines that only she has the courage and the class to follow.

Nadia Delago is also on the podium, the youngest of the sisters from Selva di Val Gardena was the protagonist of an exemplary race, very good at the end. And Elena Curtoni ends up just a stone’s throw from the podium, at the end fifth: “Yes, I tried – said to her sister Irene, Eurosport’s voice at the finish line -. I attacked, it was not easy with the number 1. I tried to do the best I could, a bit of a bitterness in my mouth remains, for a while I dreamed but that’s okay. After the super-G I was very disappointed, I had nothing to lose. I tried to put on the track what I am, I put the best me on the track this year, a fifth place leaves a bit of bitterness, but with a smile “. Eleventh Nicole Delago (at 1 ”82). The blue expedition to Beijing rises to 13 medals: two golds, 6 silvers and 5 bronzes. Alpine skiing rises to 3 medals after Federica Brignone’s silver in giant. See also Pirelli Cup: 2021 champions awarded at the Motor Bike Expo

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 05:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Immense #Goggia #silver #days #injury #Bronze #Nadia #Delago #gold #Suter