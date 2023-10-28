admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/28/2023 – 12:02

Composed of 43 neighborhoods, the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro has tourist beaches, parks and natural reserves and is also the scene of great inequality. This is the largest area in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, with more than 70% of the territory, and also the fastest growing in population. On one side, Barra da Tijuca is located, a neighborhood with condominiums and shopping malls luxurious. On the other hand, there is the largest area of ​​poverty in the municipality, where, for example, the Três Pontes community, in Paciência, is located, the origin of the family that leads the militia responsible for the this week’s criminal attacks.

A Brazil Agency interviewed experts about the region that accounts for 41% of Rio’s population. The west zone, considered the birthplace of Rio de Janeiro’s militias, has a complex history, which involves an agricultural past, real estate speculation and a flood of investment to hold major events, such as the 2016 Olympics.

"The west zone is a region that, for a long time, was an area forgotten by public authorities. So, in fact, for years it was not an area of ​​priority investment, in every sense. The west zone was looked at as if it were another city and not part of the same city. This is a very strong social representation in the imagination of Rio de Janeiro and, above all, in the imagination of the wealthiest groups and public authorities", says researcher from the Study Group of New Illegalisms at the Universidade Federal Fluminense (Geni-UFF) Daniel Hirata .

The researcher from the Study Group on Urban Space, Daily Life and Social Service at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UrbanoSS-Uerj) Patricia Nicola adds: “The west zone is a lot. It makes up more than 70% of the city’s territorial area and the majority of the population also lives in that location, 41% of people live in the west zone. It is interesting to see that what we today call the west zone was previously called the backlands of Rio”.

The west zone is the area of ​​Rio de Janeiro that has grown the most in recent years. Second city ​​hall reportbetween 2000 and 2013, while the entire city had a growth in built area of ​​36.6%, in the west zone, there was an expansion of 80%. Furthermore, between 2000 and 2010while the city’s population increased by 7.9%, that of the west zone grew by 16.8%, which corresponds to more than 80% of Rio’s total growth. Demographic density, that is, the number of inhabitants per area, it is still smaller than that of other regions of Rio de Janeiro.

Rio’s hinterland

This growth caught the attention of Patricia Nicola who, during her master’s degree, researched the region based on the federal government’s Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program, where she worked between 2011 and 2013. The research gave rise to an article published in magazine Dilemmas. In the study, the researcher gathered information about the history of occupation of the region that helps to understand the current configuration of the area, both in terms of structure and the characteristics of the resident population.

According to the research, the west zone was once known as the backlands of Rio de Janeiro, a name given by researcher and writer Magalhães Corrêa in the book of the same name, from 1936. The west zone became in fact integrated with Rio de Janeiro, with the limits of today, from the additional act of 1834, which created the Neutral or Court Municipality. With the proclamation of the Republic, the region became the rural area of ​​the Federal District, until in 1960, with the transfer of the capital to Brasília, it became the western zone of Rio de Janeiro. Before that, the region was home to large estates of plantation owners, farms and also quilombos, formed by enslaved people who fled the large estates.

Patricia Nicola cites some milestones in the urbanization of the area, which was an important agricultural producer. The region’s railway is one of these growth milestones. The emergence of the railway at the end of the 19th century meant that there was a population and commercial concentration near the train stations. Furthermore, the construction of new roads, many of them crossing mountains, further integrated the region with the rest of the city. Another axis of expansion was the construction of Vila Militar, between 1904 and 1918, destined to be a neighborhood with schools, gardens, squares and all the infrastructure to serve military personnel and their families.

Starting in the 1960s, then-governor Carlos Lacerda began the program to remove favelas and resettle favela families, transforming the west zone into a location for the city’s expansion to settle the low-income population.

“In the 1960s, popular housing began to be built, specifically for the low-income population,” he says. “With this vector of housing production, the west zone begins to grow and not only the territory, but the population grows. And what population is this? [É] this population removed from favelas. Favelas of Copacabana, Lagoa [ambos bairros da zona sul do Rio] – Lagoa was a big favela that was removed”, he adds.

The researcher says that this characteristic persists and that she observed while working at Minha Casa, Minha Vida the same movement that occurred in the 1960s. The arrival of people without a State structure to serve them. “Send more people there and don’t think about public health and transport facilities. Mainly because, if someone is moved from one part of the city to another, they don’t quit their job. Start living further away from work, where it is cheaper. Commuting to work is expensive. The public service does not follow, the government does not follow, it does not occupy these spaces and leaves it free for other organizations and people to occupy these spaces”, she analyzes.

Another milestone in the history of the west zone is the accelerated occupation process from the 1970s onwards. This process, according to Patricia Nicola, was marked by intense real estate speculation and the formation of Barra da Tijuca. “This milestone in public planning was materialized by the work of architect Lúcio Costa and his proposal for a Pilot Plan for the territorial organization of the Barra da Tijuca and Baixada de Jacarepaguá region”, says an excerpt from the researcher’s article. “Barra da Tijuca is one of the most valued places in Rio; space is conceived as a commodity to be consumed by those who can pay for it, a ‘dream of consumption’ valued by the media and the real estate sector”, adds the article.

Emergence of militias

Researcher Daniel Hirata explains that militias are consolidated in the region precisely because of inequality and the absence of the State in certain locations. “Social inequalities are at the heart of the public security problem, in the sense that they end up producing conditions for the development of these groups, in the west zone. The urban ecology of the west zone is different from the south zone and even the north zone in the sense that there is not such a clear delimitation between the hill and the asphalt,” he says.

The Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) classifies Rio de Janeiro’s neighborhoods according to the Social Development Index (IDS). In terms of extension, the west zone concentrates the largest area with the worst indicators, level 1, on a scale that goes up to 5, with IDS 5 representing the best living conditions.

The IDS takes into account housing conditions, education and income, with information on access to water, sewage, garbage collection by cleaning services, number of bathrooms per resident, percentage of illiteracy, average income of the person responsible for the household, percentage of households with household income of up to two minimum wages and percentage of households with household income equal to or greater than ten minimum wages.

The article The West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Frontier of Urban Studies?also published in magazine Dilemmas shows that, in 2008, the west zone had a third of the libraries and cultural centers that the south zone had, even with a population four times larger. In Guaratiba, one of the region’s neighborhoods, only 51.3% of households had access to the general sewage network in 2010, while the average for the entire city was 93.5%.

The inequalities are added to the characteristics of an area where the city still has great potential for growth, which favors the actions of militias, according to researcher Daniel Hirata. “The west zone is an urban frontier, an area towards which the expansion of housing, services, and urban equipment in Rio de Janeiro is directed, and all this production in the city is an important part of the militias’ business model. To the militias operate in land subdivision, in real estate construction, in the purchase and sale of properties, in condominium administration, in the provision of infrastructure, water, electricity, garbage, circulation of products such as, for example, water and cooking gas. It is the city’s own production that is at the heart of the militias’ business model”, says the researcher.

Hirata also highlights the holding of major events, such as the 2016 Olympics, which concentrated a large part of the competition arenas in Barra da Tijuca. “At that time we had a series of very important public investments that directed and intensified this urban frontier, the urban expansion towards the west zone. They are present in these places and, therefore, this is a moment that greatly favored the expansion of these groups.”

Actions by public authorities

For both researchers, a greater presence of the State in the region can help in the fight against militias. Greater action, for example, in the areas of education, health, public transport, culture and provision of public services would prevent criminal groups from expanding their operations.

“This deregulated market ends up favoring the parasitization of these groups for measurement and profits. A State presence in this sense would be much more efficient in confronting these armed groups, to guarantee quality public services and equipment and also fairer prices for the resident population and with much lower lethality effects”, says Hirata.

“It’s a part of the city that is growing more and more. It is a part of the city that deserves a better look from our governments. It is a part of the city that deserves to be treated like any part of the city, with respect, with dignity, with public services that reach the population that needs it. Assistance, health and education services. The State cannot reach the west zone with just a weapon. The State needs to reach the west zone with public services for the population that lives and lives there”, highlights Patricia Nicola.