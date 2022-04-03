British actress Scarlett Byrne announced on Instagram the birth of her second and third daughter, two beautiful twins

Immense and even double joy for the well-known British actress Scarlett Byrne. One of the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga, in fact, a few days ago she gave birth to her second and third daughter. Two beautiful twins who from now on will keep company with the first child born a few years ago.

Credit: scarletthefner – Instagram

The names of the two newborn girls are Marigold Adele Hefner And Blossom Pearl Hefneras stated in the caption of the post published by the actress on her account Instagram. Here are his words:

My heart grew twice as big this weekend as when Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world. Our home is filled with love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.

Words that accompany a beautiful photo of the new mother and new father, taken in the hospital bed of Los Angeles where the little ones came into the world.

Credit: scarletthefner – Instagram

This post was followed by another. A video in which the new father Cooper Hefner is seen leaving the same hospital with the two eggs in which the two little girls sleep peacefully, ready to finally go home.

Thepregnancy announcement, arrived last November. The actress said she was very grateful to her life because her family was about to expand, announcing that her children would be born in early 2022.

Scarlett Byrne’s career

Scarlett Byrne, full name Scarlett Hannah Byrne Hefner, was born in London on October 6, 1990 and is a British actress.

Her acting debut came in 2008, when she played a small part in Doctorsa British soap opera for the small screen.

In 2009 the opportunity of a lifetime. She was hired to star in the third to last episode of the hit Harry Potter series, the most famous wizard in the world.

Credit: scarletthefner – Instagram

She played the young sorceress Pansy Parkinsona role he also held in the last two episodes of the saga, released in cinemas in 2010 and 2011.

In 2015 and 2016 he also starred in 16 episodes of another famous TV series, The Vampire Diaries.