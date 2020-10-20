In today’s era, mobile phone has become an important part of our life. Phones are not limited to just talking. In the digital age, a lot of our important data is also in the phone. Everything from online bank, shopping, essential documents to photos are in our phones. In such a situation, if the phone is stolen or lost somewhere, then financial loss will occur. Also your phone can be misused. Nowadays many such incidents are coming out in which stolen phones are being used in various cases ranging from bank fraud to criminal incidents. You may also have to go to jail due to such incidents. So if ever your phone gets stolen, first block your mobile phone. No one else will be able to use your phone nor will you be able to sell the phone. Let’s know what to do to block the phone.

Such blocks if stolen or lost Do mobile