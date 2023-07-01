The Tour de France 2023 has started. The 176 participants can immediately get to work, because the opening weekend not only looks heavy on paper, but it is. This awaits the riders in the first two stages on Spanish soil.

For the second time in the history of the Tour de France, the tour will start in the Basque Country. So again a start outside the country of origin, because last year the grand department place in Copenhagen, Denmark. On Saturday, the riders got on their racing bikes at 12.30 p.m. to neutralize the first kilometers. About 25 minutes later, the race director waved the flag and the 110th edition of the Tour de France was officially underway. Adam Yates won the first stage and took the yellow jersey.

Spectacle in the Basque Country

On Sunday, the Tour continues with a similar stage through the Basque Country. The profile of the ride is quite similar to the profile of the day before and is again not made for sprinters. In fact, all classification men have to be alert if the Jaizkibel has to be climbed with just under 25 kilometers. The 8.2 kilometer long Jaizkibel is the most famous climb of the Spanish cycling classic Clásica San Sebastián and is ridden in the opposite direction. After a descent of almost ten kilometers and a piece of false flat, the finish awaits in San Sebastián. The second stage will start at 12.25 pm in Vitoria-Gasteiz and finish between 5.04 pm and 5.31 pm in San Sebastián. With a length of 208 kilometers, it is immediately the longest stage in this Tour de France.

View the route of the Tour de France 2023 below.





Cycling calendar 2023

