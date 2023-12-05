Immediate judgment requested for YouTuber Matteo Di Pietro, who was driving the Lamborghini that hit the car in which the child who lost his life in Casal Palocco was traveling

Requested the immediate judgment for Matteo di Pietro, accused of the death of a small child in Rome. The YouTuber was driving a Lamborghini, while he was shooting videos for a challenge that was very popular on social media. Suddenly a Casal Palocco the tragedy: the large engine car hit a car in which a woman was traveling with her two children. There was nothing that could be done for the little one.

The incident took place last June 14th in Casal Palocco. The YouTuber was driving a rented Lamborghini Urus. He suddenly crashed into a Smart car, which caused the death of a 5-year-old child.

The young man, a member of the YouTuber group The Borderline, which disbanded after the accident, is accused today of vehicular homicide and injuries. The child’s mother and little sister were injured in the crash. While for the baby there was nothing to do.

Matteo Di Pietro is found at the House arrest. According to what emerged, the large displacement car was traveling at 124 kilometers per hour at the time of the impact with the Smart in which the family was travelling.

The limit set on that stretch, where there is also a school, is much lower than the speed at which the YouTuber was going. Together with him in the car there were three other members of The Borderline and a fourth person. They were filming a challenge for social media.

Immediate judgment for Matteo Di Pietro, accused of the death of the 5-year-old boy in Casal Palocco

The sole and obvious aim was to impress and capture the attention of young web visitors to increase advertising revenues, to the detriment of safety and responsibility and consequently to proceed at a speed exceeding the indicated limits. Especially since some of the passengers inside the Lamborghini had repeatedly asked them to reduce the speed which they perceived to be excessive compared to the 50 km/h limit.

This can be read in the order with which the investigating judge ordered the house arrest.