15 private sector companies in Dubai have offered jobs and employment opportunities to violators who wish to adjust their status and remain in the country, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

The companies set up recruitment platforms at the headquarters of the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer, Dubai, where they provide any violator with the opportunity to conduct an interview in various job specialisations, and the possibility of obtaining an immediate job offer that suits the skills and specialisations of violators wishing to remain in the country.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, explained that the opportunity is available to all companies in the private sector to participate in the initiative to provide job opportunities for violators who wish to stay and work within the country, in order to achieve the humanitarian goals on which the period of exemption for residency violators adopted by the country is based.

Companies began receiving job seekers from the first hour of the deadline, this morning, to work in vacant positions. Participants who received job offers from participating companies expressed their joy at settling their situations and receiving job offers on the same day.

Dubai Residency confirmed that it receives residency violators wishing to leave the country at the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer area in Dubai, while it receives violators wishing to amend their status after obtaining job opportunities at Amer centres, which number 86 centres distributed across the Emirate of Dubai. The Amer model centres will provide all services for settling the status of those covered by the decision who wish to remain in the country, and issuing exit permits for those who previously had biometric fingerprints (holders of the Emirates ID), while the place designated for settling the status of violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer area will be the approved fingerprint centre in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to issuing exit permits for those wishing to leave the country who are covered by the decision.

She stressed that the work teams are working with all professionalism to facilitate the completion of the procedures of the customers with all efficiency, and all the facilities and amenities that work to facilitate the customer’s journey during this period have been provided, and she called on those wishing to benefit from the period to obtain information from official sources, and not to submit to rumors and to communicate to verify the correct information through the Amer call center 8005111, which operates around the clock, seven days a week.