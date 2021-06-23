Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) had hoped for even more from the federal government’s immediate climate program.

Berlin – You can see “in this program, what is missing,” said Schulze on Wednesday at the performance. The plan approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday provides an additional eight billion euros for more climate protection.

For example, it was not possible with the Union to partially relieve tenants of the CO2 price costs in the context of living conditions. The originally intended half-half regulation between tenants and landlords had failed in the last few meters “because of the resistance of the Union faction influenced by the real estate lobby,” said Schulze. It is “very painful”.

What is also missing in the program is a “courageous expansion of renewable energies,” said Schulze. It was not possible to anchor the targets of 95 gigawatts from wind energy and 150 gigawatts from solar power by 2030. “The Union was also not ready for this.” The obligation to install solar systems in new buildings has also been canceled. This measure was originally part of the immediate program, which the minister says she prefers to call the “climate investment program”.

The measures will “build a bridge into the coming election period”. Your job as minister is to build this bridge, said Schulze. With a view to the climate policy of the coming legislative period, she hopes that “Olaf Scholz will become the next Chancellor” in order to take charge of the necessary transformation.

The climate program decided on this Wednesday is part of the federal budget 2022, which is to be decided in the coming legislative period. It alone provides 5.5 billion euros for more energy-efficient buildings and for climate-friendly, social housing. (dpa)