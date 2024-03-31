Pope Francis presided over Mass in the Vatican's busy St. Peter's Square on March 31, then pronounced his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. In his speech he mentioned the world's conflicts and called for an immediate ceasefire, especially in the war in Gaza.

The Pope showed his desire for peace and the end of wars in the world this Easter Sunday for the Catholic religion.

At 87 years old, he gave the 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing (which in Latin means to the city and the world, the most solemn blessing given by the pontiff). Although he has been affected by health problems, which prevented his participation in the celebrations of the previous days, he presided over the mass on March 31.

Francis highlighted the transformative power of the message of the resurrection of Jesus, proclaimed two thousand years ago in Jerusalem. Similar to the women disciples, the Pope said humanity faces “heavy rocks” that foreclose hope, such as war, humanitarian crises, human rights violations and human trafficking.

May the light of the resurrection illuminate our minds and convert our hearts, making us aware of the value of all human life, which must be welcomed, protected and loved. Happy Easter everyone! https://t.co/P5j7H0KtFX — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 31, 2024



“Peace is never achieved with weapons”

“Today we direct our gaze above all to the Holy City of Jerusalem, witness to the mystery of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus, and to all the Christian communities of the Holy Land,” he stated.

The Pontiff explained that his thoughts are primarily with the victims of the ongoing conflicts in the world, starting with Israel and Palestine, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

“May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the martyred populations of those regions,” he added.





02:02 © France 24

Furthermore, regarding the conflict in Ukraine, a war that has been going on for more than two years, he asked that the principles of international law be respected and hoped for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: “All for all!” he emphasized.

“Immediate ceasefire in Gaza”

An important part of his speech was about the war in Gaza, which has been going on for more than five months, after the Hamas incursion into Israel, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli government, which began a persecution against Hamas, which It has left 32,782 dead in Gaza, according to the report of the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group.

Pope Francis demanded the continued entry of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population in the face of imminent famine, which international human rights organizations have warned.

And he urged the quick release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, he said:

Let us not allow the ongoing hostilities to continue seriously affecting the already exhausted civilian population, and especially children. How much suffering we see in their eyes







01:35

The Pope's call comes after a continuous day of war by Israel. According to the Gaza Government Media Office, in the last 24 hours an airstrike on a tent in the central city of Deir el-Balah reportedly left two dead and journalists injured.

Regarding the tensions that have increased in the world, the Pope said:

War is always absurd and a defeat. Let us not allow the winds of war to blow ever stronger over Europe and the Mediterranean. Don't give in to the logic of weapons and rearmament

Regarding the conflict in Syria, he asked not to forget what is happening in that region. “He has been suffering the consequences of a long and devastating war for fourteen years. Many deaths, missing people, so much poverty and destruction await answers from everyone, also from the international community,” he stated.

The Pope has repeatedly made an urgent call to the international community to take action against conflicts.

He also referred to what is happening in Lebanon, “long affected by an institutional blockade and a deep economic and social crisis.”



This photo taken and distributed on March 31, 2024 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during the 'Urbi et Orbi' Easter message and blessing to the city and the world AFP – HANDOUT

And he sent a message to Africa: “May (Jesus) open paths of peace on the African continent, especially for the exhausted populations in Sudan and throughout the Sahel region, in the Horn of Africa, in the Kivu region in the Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo and in the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, and put an end to the prolonged drought situation, which affects large areas and causes famine and hunger.

He continued with a few words for the migrants of the world: “May the Risen Lord shine his light on migrants and on all those who are going through a period of economic difficulty, giving them comfort and hope in times of need.”

He concluded by referring to human trafficking: “On the day when Christ has freed us from the slavery of death, I urge all who have political responsibilities to spare no effort in combating the scourge of human trafficking, working tirelessly to dismantle their networks of exploitation and lead those who are their victims to freedom.

With Efe, AFP, Reuters