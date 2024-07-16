Immaculate: The Chosen One is a 2024 horror film directed by Michael Mohan and starring the beautiful Sydney Sweeneyaccompanied by Alvaro Morte (The Professor of Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, Simona Tabasco, and many others. It is a film set in Italy, which in a certain sense we can understand a little more closely, but to what extent? Let’s find out in our review.

A “quiet” convent

The young one Ceciliaplayed by Sydney Sweeney, arrives at Rome from Detroit, to take her vows and become a nun. She is welcomed very cordially in the convent to which she is destined, and in fact she immediately feels at ease. Everything seems to be going well, but after taking her vows, Cecilia begins to to feel unwellThe reason for this is that the young woman remained pregnantdespite never having had sexual intercourse.

At the convent, everyone is convinced that it is a miracle, and that Cecilia is carrying the Savior in her womb, but as time passes, things will take an increasingly sinister turn.

Finally, Sydney Sweeney (Everyone But You, Madame Web, The White Lotus, etc.) had the opportunity to show off, even if not entirely, his acting chops. The star of Euphoria She became known for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the TV series created by Sam Levinson for HBO, and then moved on to another TV series created by the same production company (The White Lotus).

He also had the opportunity to move into cinema, in roles such as The Voyeurs, Tutti Tranne Te, Madame Web, etc. He immediately demonstrated an incredible talentbut due to some roles that were not very well written, or others in which they focused more on his physicality, he was not able to enhance his characteristics that much. Immaculateas regards his role, allowed her to do soand there are above all a couple of scenes (especially the final one) that demonstrate it. Unfortunately, even in this case his talent was not fully expressed, due to some significant defects present in the film.

The problem is in the horrors

In recent times, the horror genre has not dared to do much, because except for some occasional products, it has focused more on box office than on quality. Most films seem to have been made with the sole aim of snatching up as many tickets as possible, and they succeed, since they appeal especially to the younger audience. Furthermore, the low budget that is often made available also facilitates commercial success, given the so-called “rule of 3”.

However, this should not prevent the horror genre from producing good quality products, and Immaculate adds nothing to the genreand it doesn’t differ much from other products released recently.

The talent of the leading actress should not be the only pillar of a film, on the contrary, and it cannot support the entire weight of the film alone, because it is impossible. Immaculate It’s a horror movie which makes his motive clear: to tell and “report” The violent attempt by religious institutions to control the woman’s bodyespecially that of the youngest, in order to force them to carry on unwanted pregnancies (and daughters of violence-rape). On this, the focus was on the political context with good communication, and there are also a couple of stagings that work, especially at the beginning and at the end.

Furthermore, the film pays homage to some horror films of the past on some occasions, and it also appears very grotesque, with a rather marked horror touch proposed by Michael Mohan’s directorial style. However, it doesn’t stand out for its originality and adds nothing to the genre. An attentive cinephile or an assiduous follower would easily notice similarities with Omen – The Birth of the Omenand if you’ve seen it you’ll involuntarily get a feeling of déjà-vu.

The film is divided into three chapterswhich narrate the various phases with a fairly constant rhythm. Beyond a well-shot opening scene and a grotesque and crude ending, there is a central part not very successful and there are some not brilliant aspectsIt seems like they didn’t put any effort into it, and you can see that in some absurdities randomly placed, and some poorly shot scenes. Not to mention the acting of the supporting actors, because apart from Sweeney no one else believes in it enough and none of the other performances remain etched in the mind.