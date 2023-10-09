Imma Tataranni 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode, 9 October

This evening, Monday 9 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Imma Tataranni 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series starring Vanessa Scalera. Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first, is once again directing, now supported by Kiko Rosati. The series story is by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola and Pierpaolo Pirone. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

Imma Tataranni 3 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Location

Where was Imma Tataranni 3 filmed (location)? As in previous seasons, Matera, a city proclaimed a world heritage site by UNESCO, continues to be the enchanting setting of the series, also inspiring stories and characters. The series travels with Imma to the famous Sassi as in the agricultural hamlet of La Martella, in the Gravina di Laterza, a suggestive canyon in the province of Taranto, as in the rooms of the Ridola National Archaeological Museum. Providing a current cross-section of the city that does not forget its past.