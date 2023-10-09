Imma Tataranni 3: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 9 October

This evening, Monday 9 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Imma Tataranni 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series starring Vanessa Scalera. Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first, is once again directing, now supported by Kiko Rosati. The series story is by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola and Pierpaolo Pirone. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Eighteen-year-old Fatima Sarkam, daughter of Bangladeshi immigrants, was killed in the La Martella hamlet. The press insinuates that it was her father and brother who killed her to defend the honor of her house, after she had opposed an arranged marriage. However, it turns out that things didn’t go that way. The contrasts between Fatima and her family are also reflected in some way in the misunderstandings between Imma and Valentina, who faces the difficult oriental literature exam in Naples. To complicate everything, the arrival of grandmother Filomena, who went there to check how her granddaughter is doing in the big city. And it is Filomena who discovers that Valentina is hiding something from her parents. Just like everyone else: Diana, increasingly dissatisfied with her, never told her that she had signed up to the dating app; Pietro hides his increasingly intimate friendship with Sara from her; and Calogiuri who secretly continues to investigate Romaniello’s death. When Imma finds out, she will make a shocking revelation to him.

Imma Tataranni 3: the cast (actors)

We have seen the plot of Imma Tataranni 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni

Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband

Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right-hand man in her investigations

Alice Azzariti: Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro

Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant and her former classmate

Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, forensic doctor

Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect

Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law

Lucia Zotti: Brunella Tataranni, Imma’s mother

Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello

Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor

Martina Catuzzi: Laura Bartolini, carabiniere

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Imma Tataranni 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.