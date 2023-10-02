Imma Tataranni 3: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 2 October
This evening, Monday 2 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Imma Tataranni 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series starring Vanessa Scalera. Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first, is once again directing, now supported by Kiko Rosati. The series story is by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola and Pierpaolo Pirone. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
After months of convalescence, Calogiuri returns to work but is no longer the same as before: grumpy, irritable and – above all – committed to the obsessive search for the truth about the attack in which Romaniello lost his life. At Vitali’s request, Imma involves him in an investigation in Taranto. The body of a boy from Matera was found in the Laterza ravine. An apparent suicide that actually hides a history of drugs, jealousy and evasions. An intuition from Calogiuri puts Imma on the right path. Meanwhile, Diana has signed up to a dating app which turns out to be more disastrous than the other. The fact is that with Calogiuri’s return to duty she feels left aside. The same happens to Pietro, who once again feels threatened by the marshal. So, taking advantage of the invitation from Sara, the girl he met at the gym, he takes part in a crime writing course: an opportunity to share Imma’s investigations with full knowledge of the facts.
Imma Tataranni 3: the cast (actors)
We have seen the plot of Imma Tataranni 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni
- Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband
- Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right-hand man in her investigations
- Alice Azzariti: Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro
- Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant and her former classmate
- Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, forensic doctor
- Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect
- Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law
- Lucia Zotti: Brunella Tataranni, Imma’s mother
- Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello
- Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor
- Martina Catuzzi: Laura Bartolini, carabiniere
Streaming and live TV
Where to see Imma Tataranni 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#Imma #Tataranni #previews #plot #cast #episode