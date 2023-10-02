Imma Tataranni 3: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 2 October

This evening, Monday 2 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Imma Tataranni 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series starring Vanessa Scalera. Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first, is once again directing, now supported by Kiko Rosati. The series story is by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola and Pierpaolo Pirone. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

After months of convalescence, Calogiuri returns to work but is no longer the same as before: grumpy, irritable and – above all – committed to the obsessive search for the truth about the attack in which Romaniello lost his life. At Vitali’s request, Imma involves him in an investigation in Taranto. The body of a boy from Matera was found in the Laterza ravine. An apparent suicide that actually hides a history of drugs, jealousy and evasions. An intuition from Calogiuri puts Imma on the right path. Meanwhile, Diana has signed up to a dating app which turns out to be more disastrous than the other. The fact is that with Calogiuri’s return to duty she feels left aside. The same happens to Pietro, who once again feels threatened by the marshal. So, taking advantage of the invitation from Sara, the girl he met at the gym, he takes part in a crime writing course: an opportunity to share Imma’s investigations with full knowledge of the facts.

Imma Tataranni 3: the cast (actors)

We have seen the plot of Imma Tataranni 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni

Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband

Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right-hand man in her investigations

Alice Azzariti: Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro

Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant and her former classmate

Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, forensic doctor

Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect

Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law

Lucia Zotti: Brunella Tataranni, Imma’s mother

Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello

Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor

Martina Catuzzi: Laura Bartolini, carabiniere

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Imma Tataranni 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.