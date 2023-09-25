Imma Tataranni 3: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Monday 25 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Imma Tataranni 3, the third season of the successful TV series starring Vanessa Scalera, will be broadcast. Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first, is once again directing, now supported by Kiko Rosati. The series story is by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola and Pierpaolo Pirone. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

A few months have passed since the ambush in which Saverio Romaniello lost his life and Marshal Ippazio Calogiuri, hit by a bullet, fell into a coma. Imma visits him every day in hospital despite her countless commitments. In her prosecutor’s office she can only count on a willing Capozza and Diana, who begins to collaborate with her more and more actively. As for her family: her daughter Valentina has decided, not without conflicts with her mother, to go and study oriental languages ​​in Naples where her boyfriend, Gabriele, has also returned to live. With Pietro, her husband, serenity seems to have returned. At least until Calogiuri unexpectedly awakens from a coma. Just the day before being transferred to a specialized center in Venice, the marshal reopens his eyes and discovers that he remembers nothing of him, not even of his forbidden love for Imma. Meanwhile, Imma investigates the murder of a hotel entrepreneur, a great friend of Gianni Morandi. It is the Bolognese singer himself who discovers the body and with her revelations he immediately directs the investigators towards the possible culprit. Meanwhile, Pietro meets Sara, a brilliant young paleontologist, at the gym.

Imma Tataranni 3: the cast (actors)

We have seen the plot of Imma Tataranni 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni

Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband

Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right-hand man in her investigations

Alice Azzariti: Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro

Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant and her former classmate

Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, forensic doctor

Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect

Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law

Lucia Zotti: Brunella Tataranni, Imma’s mother

Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello

Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor

Martina Catuzzi: Laura Bartolini, carabiniere

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Imma Tataranni 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.