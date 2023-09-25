Imma Tataranni 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Imma Tataranni 3, the third season of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Monday 25 September 2023; the fourth and last on Monday 16 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 25 September 2023

Second episode: Monday 2 October 2023

Third episode: Monday 9 October 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 16 October 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Imma Tataranni 3 last? Each episode will last 100 minutes. The broadcast on Rai 1 is scheduled, as mentioned, on Monday evening (9.30 pm). Where was Imma Tataranni 3 filmed (location)? As in previous seasons, Matera, a city proclaimed a world heritage site by UNESCO, continues to be the enchanting setting of the series, also inspiring stories and characters. The series travels with Imma to the famous Sassi as in the agricultural hamlet of La Martella, in the Gravina di Laterza, a suggestive canyon in the province of Taranto, as in the rooms of the Ridola National Archaeological Museum. Providing a current cross-section of the city that does not forget its past.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Imma Tataranni 3, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.