Imma Tataranni 2 (rerun): the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Tuesday 28 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of Imma Tataranni 2 – Deputy Prosecutor returns, the second season of the audience-record fiction starring Vanessa Scalera, in the role of the character born from literary pen by Mariolina Venezia. “Imma like it because she is out of line. She is bizarre. And then she has a strong personality, which makes her fascinating. I enjoy playing her like crazy, I can play with her slightly exaggerated tones. Because Imma has a conflictual relationship with practically everyone. And then she has this little-known, particular Basilicata accent ”, the words of Vanessa Scalera to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

As soon as she returns home after a vacation in Paris with her husband Pietro and her daughter Valentina to reassure the latter after her breakup with Samuel, Imma receives a call: the body of Angelo Saraceno, killed by a gunshot (probably with a rifle) in full chest, is found in a cattle trough along a transhumance path. Imma and the attorney Alessandro Vitali learn from a farmer that as a young man Angelo had joined his older brother Santino in the United States, both making fortunes in the restaurant business, and where Angelo imported dairy products from Italy. On the tour led by the herdsmen, none of the participants, even if they were professionals in the sector, knew Angelo.

Imma informs Angelo’s American wife of her spouse’s death. The woman explains that this time, unlike usual, she had decided to accompany Angelo to Basilicata for the transhumance, also because she had recently seen him depressed, perhaps because she was the object of envy due to her economic success. Imma and marshal Capozza talk to Alba, whose husband Rocco was a close friend of Angelo, so much so that the latter had been their best man a few days before leaving for America. Angelo had not sold his house, and when he returned to America it was Rocco and Alba themselves who took care of it. When Imma mentions bullet holes in the wall of the house, Rocco confirms that he had heard shots coming from Angelo’s house some time earlier in the night, but had not been able to find out who had fired the shot. Imma tells Diana to call Marshal La Macchia to ask him if she has discovered anything about Angelo and to investigate Domenico Fracalvieri, known as Minguccio, owner of the Colombia café.

In the meantime, Imma participates in the trial against Saverio Romaniello, who was ready to bury tons of toxic waste with the complicity of local administrators and entrepreneurs: the charge is of attempted environmental disaster in complicity with organized crime, as well as being the instigator of the murders of Don Mariano and Pasquale Iannuzzi, a key witness thanks to whom Don Mariano had discovered his entire criminal plan.

Cast

But what is the cast of Imma Tataranni 2 (above the plot of the first episode)? In the second season of the Rai 1 fiction, the most beloved protagonists return, starting with Vanessa Scalera, in the role of the upright Lucan magistrate, created by the writer Mariolina Venezia. Among the novelties is the arrival of the police officer Laura Bartolini (Martina Catuzzi) at the prosecutor’s office. With her Imma will travel far and wide through Basilicata, going to track down the suspects in person, instead of summoning them to the prosecutor’s office. Below all the actors of the cast of Imma Tataranni 2 and the respective characters interpreted.

Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni, the protagonist

Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband

Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right arm in her investigations

Alice Azzariti as Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro

Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant as well as her former classmate

Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, coroner

Ester Pantano as Jessica Matarazzo, police officer

Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect

Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law

Lucia Zotti as Brunella Tataranni, mother of Imma

Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello, entangled in some unlawful events

Paolo Sassanelli: Emanuele “Manolo” Pentasuglia

Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor

Francesco Foti and Piergiorgio Bellocchio are also in the cast. Directing the second season of Imma Tataranni we find Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first. The screenplay was instead written by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola, Pier Paolo Piciarelli, Michele Pellegrini and Luca Vendruscolo. The series is a Rai Fiction-IBC Movie production, produced by Beppe Caschetto and Anastasia Michelagnoli.