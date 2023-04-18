Imma Tataranni 2 (rerun) streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode, 18 April

Tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Imma Tataranni 2 – Deputy Prosecutor returns, the second season of the audience record fiction starring Vanessa Scalera, in the role of the character born from literary pen by Mariolina Venezia. “Imma like it because she is out of line. She is bizarre. And then she has a strong personality, which makes her fascinating. I enjoy playing her like crazy, I can play with her slightly exaggerated tones. Because Imma has a conflictual relationship with practically everyone. And then she has this little-known, particular Basilicata accent ”, the words of Vanessa Scalera to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. Where to see Imma Tataranni 2 – Deputy Prosecutor on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast in reruns on Rai 1 on Tuesday evenings at 21.25.

Imma Tataranni 2 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow the fiction in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to watch the film at any time thanks to the on demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Imma Tataranni 2 – Deputy Prosecutor on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are expected to be repeated on Rai 1? We’ll tell you right away: it’s a total of 8 episodes. The first will be broadcast on Tuesday 28 March 2023; the eighth and last should be broadcast on Tuesday 16 May 2023. Below is the programming on Rai 1 (attention: it could vary):