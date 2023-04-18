Imma Tataranni 2 (rerun): the advances (plot and cast) of the fourth episode, 18 April

Tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Imma Tataranni 2 – Deputy Prosecutor returns, the second season of the audience record fiction starring Vanessa Scalera, in the role of the character born from literary pen by Mariolina Venezia. “Imma like it because she is out of line. She is bizarre. And then she has a strong personality, which makes her fascinating. I enjoy playing her like crazy, I can play with her slightly exaggerated tones. Because Imma has a conflictual relationship with practically everyone. And then she has this little-known, particular Basilicata accent ”, the words of Vanessa Scalera to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the fourth episode aired (repeated) tonight, Imma investigates a strange theft in the house of a friend of her mother-in-law, whose loot reappears intact a few days later while a man, Ulisse Delillo, is found dead in his workshop. The two cases are connected and the solution to the mystery will come thanks to Imma’s proverbial memory. Meanwhile an act of courage, which proves to be decisive in the trial of Romaniello, forces Samuel to leave Matera, a fact for which Valentina blames her mother. Furthermore, just when Imma has gathered the evidence to definitively convict Romaniello, someone in her shadow in turn manipulates other evidence to take revenge and to compromise the relationship between Imma and her husband, using Calogiuri as an instrument of revenge.

Cast

But what is the cast of Imma Tataranni 2 (above the plot of the third episode)? In the second season of the Rai 1 fiction, the most beloved protagonists return, starting with Vanessa Scalera, in the role of the upright Lucan magistrate, created by the writer Mariolina Venezia. Among the novelties is the arrival of the police officer Laura Bartolini (Martina Catuzzi) in the prosecutor’s office. With her Imma will travel far and wide through Basilicata, going to track down the suspects in person, instead of summoning them to the prosecutor’s office. Below all the actors of the cast of Imma Tataranni 2 and the respective characters interpreted.

Vanessa Scalera: Imma Tataranni, the protagonist

Massimiliano Gallo: Pietro De Ruggeri, Imma’s husband

Alessio Lapice: Ippazio Calogiuri, Imma’s right arm in her investigations

Alice Azzariti as Valentina De Ruggeri, daughter of Imma and Pietro

Barbara Ronchi: Diana De Santis, Imma’s assistant as well as her former classmate

Carlo De Ruggeri: Dr. Taccardi, coroner

Ester Pantano as Jessica Matarazzo, police officer

Monica Dugo: Maria Moliterni, wife of the Prefect

Dora Romano: Pietro’s mother and Imma’s mother-in-law

Lucia Zotti as Brunella Tataranni, mother of Imma

Cesare Bocci: Saverio Romaniello, entangled in some unlawful events

Paolo Sassanelli: Emanuele “Manolo” Pentasuglia

Carlo Buccirosso: Alessandro Vitali, chief prosecutor

Francesco Foti and Piergiorgio Bellocchio are also in the cast. Directing the second season of Imma Tataranni we find Francesco Amato, who had already directed the first. The screenplay was instead written by Mariolina Venezia (author of the books from which the series is based), Salvatore De Mola, Pier Paolo Piciarelli, Michele Pellegrini and Luca Vendruscolo. The series is a Rai Fiction-IBC Movie production, produced by Beppe Caschetto and Anastasia Michelagnoli.