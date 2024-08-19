Castello delle Cerimonie, Imma Polese on a yacht between oysters and champagne

Storm over Imma Polese and her husband Matteo Giordano, protagonists of the Real Time series The Castle of Ceremoniesafter a video posted on TikTok.

The two, in fact, were immortalized in a video that portrays them on board a yacht while, on the occasion of Ferragosto, they celebrate with crudités and champagne.

“This is just the appetizer, I think that’s enough for you” says the woman, daughter of the famous “boss of Ceremonies” Antonio Polese, addressing her husband.

The controversy arose from the fact that after the confiscation for illegal building of “La Sonrisa”, the large accommodation facility located in Sant’Antonio Abbate, in the Naples area, where the reality show was set, the workers of the facility suddenly found themselves without work.

Imma Polese posts photos on a yacht among oysters and champagne. Controversy erupts on social media. Borrelli (AVS): “Here is the true face of the ‘boss of ceremonies’: while her employees have lost their jobs, she toasts and flaunts her wealth. Zero tolerance for criminals who exploit work” pic.twitter.com/EDOtiMa3fx — Francesco Borrelli (@NotizieFrance) August 18, 2024

The video has in fact created a real uproar, so much so that the couple has been forced to close the comments section. “You have sent dozens of workers home and you spend your vacation on a yacht, toasting and eating. Many are suffering because of you” is one of the many comments that can be read. And again, someone asks: “But weren’t they bankrupt?”.

Among those who denounced the video, also the deputy of Alleanza Verdi Francesco Emilio Borrelli who wrote: “This is the true face of the Polese family. They have accumulated enormous wealth by building illegally, evading taxes, underpaying staff and maintaining an organic and indissoluble bond with the clans. Now I hope that the municipal administration, in choosing the future of the structure recognized as illegal by the Supreme Court, knows how to keep this family away from the future of Sonrisa and that the tax authorities and the judiciary do the rest. Zero tolerance for criminals who exploit the work of others”.