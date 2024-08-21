Imma Polese breaks silence after controversy over yacht video

Imma Polese, protagonist of the Real Time series The Castle of Ceremoniesresponds to the controversy sparked by the video posted on TikTok in which she was portrayed with her husband Matteo Giordano while celebrating Ferragosto aboard a yacht surrounded by crudités and champagne.

The video had generated dozens of negative comments. After the confiscation for illegal building of “La Sonrisa”, the large accommodation facility located in Sant’Antonio Abbate, in the Naples area, where the reality show was set, the workers of the facility suddenly found themselves without work.

“You sent dozens of workers home and you spend your holidays on yachts, toasting and eating. Many are suffering because of you” was one of the many comments that arrived immediately after the video was published.

Now, Imma Polese has decided to break the silence by releasing a short statement to The Republic: “It’s a bottle for less than 20 euros, the boat belongs to friends and the oysters cost less than a euro each.”

“We leave these controversies to those who make them, we have no statements to make” added the daughter of Antonio Polese, the well-known “boss of ceremonies”.