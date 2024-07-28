Juarez City.- The Municipal Institute for Women (IMM) commemorated its tenth anniversary yesterday at its facilities located in the city’s Historic Center. During the ceremony, the director of the institute, Elvira Urrutia Castro, together with councilor Lydia Cordero Cabrera, Imelda Marrufo Nava and the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, highlighted the impact of the institution and its collaboration with civil organizations such as “Casa Amiga” and “Red Mesa de Mujeres”.

During the presentation, the officials mentioned what these 10 years have meant for the institute and the effort of the women who have attended and worked in this organization. “An institute that was born with few staff, very small in small offices, and seeing that today we have five offices makes us happy. However, we are very clear that the problem still exceeds us by far, and every day we work so that girls and women do not feel alone when they are in a situation of violence, and that they know that there is always an institute nearby for them,” said the director of the institute.

Increase your budget

Urrutia added that the budget has been increasing since 2014. Having started with 200 thousand pesos, they now have an amount to spend of 20.3 million pesos, which he considered “a great achievement to continue working as an institution for women who suffer from gender violence on the border.”

Cruz Pérez Cuéllar stressed the importance of recognizing the institute’s efforts and its contribution to the community, especially in supporting women of all ages.

Alexia Buendía Peña, coordinator of social communication for the IMM, emphasized that the work of this municipal organization is the product and result of a very difficult decade, which she called “of claims and demands” by mothers who are victims of femicides and disappearances in the state of Chihuahua, which began in 2011 following the first findings of the bodies of women in the “cotton field” case.

“Councillor Imelda Marrufo, a member of the Red Mesa de Mujeres, told us that at that time there was a fight for the initial budget in 2014, since it really didn’t go far. Without money, initiatives cannot be carried out, and this administration has been particularly interested in addressing the issue to reduce violence against women,” Buendía said.

In the last three years, the institute has managed to grow to three fixed care units; even changes have been made to the administration’s organic regulations, said the coordinator, since currently the heads of municipal departments are required to be trained in human rights, gender perspective and childhood perspectives.

The organization also stated that they have activated the code of ethics for public administration, which recognizes sexual and workplace harassment for municipal employees. In the last three years, around 30 thousand services have been provided, including psychological care, social work and legal work, through which these investigation files are followed up, the women of the institute assured.