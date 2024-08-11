Firefighters finished removing the 62 bodies on Saturday (August 10); only 1 was released to family members

The São Paulo Forensic Medical Institute reported this Sunday (Aug. 11, 2024) that it has already identified 12 of the 62 bodies of victims of the Voepass plane crash on Friday (Aug. 9). The agency stated that it has already released 1 body to the family members. The IML first informs the relatives about the progress of the identification work.

By the end of Sunday afternoon, the IML had already taken in more than 40 families of victims at the Oscar Freire Institute, part of the USP (University of São Paulo) School of Medicine. The location is close to the central unit of the Forensic Medical Institute, which was closed to exclusively assist victims of the plane crash. Another 17 families were taken in in Cascavel (PR), where flight 2283 departed from.

The São Paulo government has asked families to provide, where possible, genetic material or tests that will help identify the victims. The Fire Department completed the work of removing the bodies on Saturday night (August 10).