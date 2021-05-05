They are back! The little imitators who dazzled in I am Kids, will return to the program but this time, they will face each other in the great battles of the competition.

Several years have passed since those children enchanted on the stage of the Latina program, however, this generation of contestants will return to challenge and dispute the title of the best imitator.

“They thrilled us with their talent and stole the hearts of all Peruvians. A few years later, they return to the stage to show us that quality is not lost. Very soon, the new generation of I am imitators returns to face, one by one, in mind-blowing battles . The dream is to be the best. New generation, new battles ”, is mentioned in the video promoting the program.

In this ad, the imitators who stood out in Yo soy Kids appear as: ‘José José’, ‘Christina Aguilera’, ‘Amanda Miguel’, ‘Laura Pausini’, among others.

On the other hand, in the recent edition of I am, great celebrities, ‘Adele’ Y Susan Prieto were eliminated from the competition, after interpreting “Seft fire to the rain”. Although they delighted with a great presentation, they did not obtain the support of the public.

The artists battled against Amy Gutiérrez and ‘Yuri’, who sang on stage a version of “The sad”. His performance won the applause of the jury.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.