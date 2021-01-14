Hugo Apaza, the imitator of Ricardo Montaner in I am, He communicated via Instagram to apologize for having left the stage in full presentation.

“I feel very sorry, very ashamed for how things turned out, it escapes my hands. I am a human being, I was wrongI shouldn’t have gotten off, but the pressure was a lot, I didn’t feel well, “he commented, to later detail that, at that moment, his legs were shaking and he was even short of breath.

He also revealed that he suffers from a stage fright problem, for which he is receiving help from a professional. “A professional is seeing me who is helping me with this problem … I know that I will overcome it and that I will be with you if God allows me,” he said.

‘Ricardo Montaner’ He also used his platform to thank all those people who, in one way or another, have encouraged him to keep going despite the incident that occurred in Yo soy. “I appreciate with all my heart the sincere support, the love, the messages on Insta, FB, they have given me encouragement, I am very excited. Once again a thousand apologies, “he said in Instagram.

Finally, Hugo Apaza asked netizens to maintain respect for Dyango and all the participants who are part of the imitation program in Latina.

“This is a healthy entertainment contest where we are going to do our best so that in the house they can have a pleasant moment, since we are living this pandemic … I want to ask you strongly to support your favorite artist without insulting each other, we are human and we feel … we do not attack, nor encourage hatred. If you like Ricardo Montaner, support Ricardo Montaner; if you like Dyango, support Dyango, but in a respectful way, “he said.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.