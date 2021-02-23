Through their social networks, Toño Muñoz (Ozuna) shared a heartfelt farewell message to his father Jorge Muñoz, who was former animator of the Hey Hey Camagüey and Josimar y su Yambú orchestra.

The Ozuna impersonator spent several days looking for an ICU bed for his father. Unfortunately, on the night of Monday, January 22, the musician passed away due to complications in his health from the coronavirus.

“My dad is already calm in heaven, he is already happy, he can see, he no longer has diseases that bother him, he can now hug his parents that he loved so much, he is already resting in peace,” the young man wrote in Facebook.

“Thank you for so many teachings, for so much love that you gave me, for being the best dad in the world, because despite the blindness you had, you continued working to give me a good education,” Toño Muñoz.

The copycat recalled his family’s struggle to get an ICU bed or health supplies. “We fought to the end dad. I carried oxygen cylinders as if they weren’t heavy, I ran from one place to another looking for you medicines, I spent all my savings without caring about anything just to look good, “he said.

“I love you very much daddy, thank you for absolutely everything you gave and did for me,” was the last thing he wrote in his post.

Josimar says goodbye to his Jorge Muñoz

Salsero Josimar Fidel mourned the death of his colleague, a member of his musical group.

“Goodbye my old man Muñoz. A couple of days ago they told me that we should say goodbye and it was hard for me to accept it. You know that was not a goodbye. We agreed that this was going to be our year and you promised that you would reach 91, but you left, “lamented the singer.

