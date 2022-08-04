Ronald Hidalgo, the imitator of Juan Gabriel from “Yo soy”, is denounced by the mother of his eldest son for kidnapping the minor. He assures that protection measures have been established against her so that she cannot approach her little one since May of this year.

In addition, the singer’s ex-partner denounced on July 3 on “Magaly TV, the firm” that he suffered from several episodes of violence during the relationship he had with Hidalgo.

Why does the mother of the son of the Juan Gabriel impersonator denounce him for kidnapping the minor?

Lisset Cárdenas, the artist’s ex-wife, accused him of having cheated on her son in May and of keeping him until now without the possibility of seeing him for more than 10 months.

“Mrs. Rosa Quinteros (Ronald’s mother) was the one who asked me for permission to take him out for two days. I trusted her, she even told me: ‘Daughter, there is a God who sees everything and Ronald is going to pay you’. I never imagined all of that,” she maintained.

In addition, Cárdenas assured that the Peruvian Juan Gabriel would have been unfaithful to him with his cousin and that he would even have another son. “On November 15, I find out that he has another son with his cousin, nine months younger than my son,” he revealed.

The lawyer that the imitator’s ex-partner assured that they are appealing the restriction measures against him, since there would be no danger of aggression against the child.

Ronald Hidalgo, imitator of Juan Gabriel, defends himself against accusations

Hidalgo contacted the production of “Magaly TV, la firma” and defended himself against the accusations of kidnapping against him. He claimed to have the evidence against the mother of his firstborn.

“Everything is already in the Judiciary, I have already presented evidence. They have given him protection measures against him for a reason. She has asked for protection for my son against me and has been denied three times,” Ronald said.