I am: international grand battles 2022 reaches the grand finale this Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 pm on the Latina signal. There are five imitators from different countries who made it to the last gala. However, there are those who disagree with the result. This was announced by the imitator of Celia Cruz, Joseph Sanz.

Through Instagram, the Yo soy participant was upset after being left out of the contest in the semifinal. The artist made a public complaint against the jury, made up of Janick Maceta, Jorge Henderson, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern.

“Thank you for the unconditional support and sincere affection. I couldn’t get to the final I am: international great battles, but I know I did my best presentation, “he began.

“I gave my best as an artist and the important thing is that you are right, you know the true result,” he added.

Celia Cruz’s copycat message

He acknowledged that the decision of the jury of Yo soy annoyed him because it seems totally unfair that he was eliminated from the competition.

“ Many ask if I was upset, of course I was. I didn’t think the decision was fair , but I still believe that the road is long. See you very soon in another international competition. God bless you greatly, and what do you think? ”, Ends the message of the imitator of Celia Cruz.

‘Celia Cruz’ lost to ‘Yuri’ in I am: great international battles

Let us remember that Joseph Sanz, imitator of Celia Cruz, faced a versus with ‘Yuri’, played by Noelia Calle, on Friday, January 28.

He interpreted the theme “You abused”, with which he obtained only one vote, from Katia Palma, while the other members of the jury favored ‘Yuri’.