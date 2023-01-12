Beginning of the story

In the details, a group of people kidnapped a young man, stripped him of his clothes, and dressed him in a women’s nightgown, and then dragged him in the streets with severe beatings, and wounded him with white weapons, as well as wounding another person who tried to defend him with serious injuries, as a result of which he died.

The story, according to what was proven by the Egyptian police investigations and what it monitored from the eyewitnesses, is that a group carrying firearms and white weapons arrived at a cafe in the village of Bahut of the Nabrouh Center in the Dakahlia Governorate, and they grabbed one of the young men sitting in the cafe and beat him, and terrified those who tried to defend him.

The defendants shot another young man who tried to pursue them, seriously injuring him, after which he was taken to the hospital, while the defendants fled after they kidnapped him, then stripped him of his clothes, dressed him in a women’s nightgown, and roamed him in the streets, and they filmed the incident and published it on social media.

crime motive

Security investigations revealed that the defendants committed that crime to discipline the kidnapped young man, because he proposed to one of the girls in their family and they refused him, but he tried to communicate with her again.

The police arrested the 6 defendants who participated in the commission of the crime, and they were in possession of the used weapons. They confessed to committing the incident and were referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Dakahlia, Sharif Makin, confirmed in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the young man who tried to prevent the crime of kidnapping, and was assaulted with gunshots, was transferred to the Mansoura University Emergency Hospital, but he died.

He said that the dead man was wounded by birdshot in the abdomen and in separate parts of his body.

He explained that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and that the kidnapped young man underwent treatment after his release, and his condition is stable, and he is currently under police protection.

incident and series

The video of the kidnapping, stripping the young man of his clothes, and walking around with him wearing women’s clothes caused a great deal of anger on social media.

The tweeters linked that crime to a similar scene included in a drama series by a famous actor several years ago, which was shown during the month of Ramadan, and that the defendants were clearly influenced by it and literally imitated it.

The tweeters demanded a boycott of this actor’s actions because, in their opinion, they encourage violence.

Regarding the penalties awaiting the defendants in that crime, the lawyer at the Egyptian Court of Cassation, Ayman Mahfouz, told Sky News Arabia that, in addition to the penalty for the accused killing a young man, the circumstances of this horrific incident included the crime of indecent assault stipulated in Article 268 of the Penal Code, The penalty for that crime is temporary hard labor, at the discretion of the court.

He added that the incident also included the crime of bullying stipulated in a law issued in 2011, which stipulates, “Without prejudice to any harsher penalty contained in another text, whoever carries out, by himself or through others, a display of force, a threat of violence, or a threat with either of them, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year.” Using it against the victim, and the penalty shall be death if the crime stipulated in Article 375 bis preceded, was accompanied by, connected with, or followed by the felony of premeditated murder.

He added that according to the text of Article 32 of the Penal Code, the penalty for the most severe crime is the death penalty, for the killing of a young man who tried to prevent the kidnapping of the victim.

Lawyer Ayman Mafoud also said that “we have always warned of violent dramas, and I personally submitted many communications to the Public Prosecutor, complaints to censorship, and warnings to the Syndicate of Acting Professions against violent dramas.”

He continued, “But no one moved, and there were justifications and desperate defense of the artists under the pretext of freedom of art, and perhaps such crimes and repeated incidents may change things soon.”