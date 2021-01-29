Imitation As a child, Jarkko Tamminen tried to cheer up his sad mother by imitating others – This is how Tammis became Finland’s best-known imitator, whose new special skill amazed viewers in the Finnish Masked Singer

During the recession, it was important for imitator Jarkko Tamminen to make only his mother laugh, now everyone laughs at him.

“Perfect withdrawal. ” “Incredible.” “Mad.” “Staggering.”

TV viewers had run out of adjectives last December when in Finland Masked Singer in the program, it was time to reveal the identity of the second-placed character in the competition. The surprise was complete when the animal-clad Mouse, who performed songs in a feminine voice all autumn, finally removed the mask from his face, because under it was not revealed a woman, but an imitator-actress Jarkko Tamminen.