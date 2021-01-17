The Biotechnology Team of the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Development (IMIDA), dependent on the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, has demonstrated the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect which presents the administration of extracts of mulberry leaves (Morus alba) in the treatment of metabolic syndrome in mice, induced by a diet rich in fat. The benefits observed have consisted of a significant reduction in body weight, abdominal fat, glucose, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.

This research work, carried out in collaboration with the Center for Research for the Development of Functional Food (CIDAF) and the University of Granada, has analyzed different genotypes of mulberry trees by daily administration of their leaf extracts to the mice tested.

In this sense, it has been possible to identify a specific genotype, from among the 40 present in the IMIDA collection, whose antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties They stand out above the rest in the attenuation of the effects caused by this syndrome.

He metabolic syndrome It consists of a process of chronic inflammation that manifests itself in conditions as frequent as obesity or diabetes, the effects of which are usually controlled by different pharmacological treatments.

This discovery supports a alternative route of treatment through the administration of plant polyphenols, antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatories, present in plants already exploited industrially as bioactive food additives, such as olive, pomegranate and hibiscus, among others.

The research work carried out, entitled ‘Comparative Study of the Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Leaf Extracts from Four Different Morus alba Genotypes in High Fat Diet-Induced Obesity in Mice’, has been published in the prestigious journal Antioxidants, and is the Result of the research project ‘Development of a Bioindustry in the field of Functional Food and Health based on the use of Bioproducts of the Silkworm / Mulberry System’, co-financed 80 percent with FEDER funds.