(Reuters) – Inflation in the United States has not yet “turned the corner” and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the battle against rising prices, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said in an interview with the Financial Times this Thursday.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s first deputy managing director, urged the US central bank to continue with interest rate hikes this year.

She said it was important for the Fed to “keep monetary policy tight” until a “very definite and lasting decline in inflation” was evident in wages and in industries not related to food or energy.

“If you look at labor market indicators and if you look at very sticky components of inflation, like services inflation, I think it’s clear that we haven’t gotten over inflation yet,” she told the paper.

The remarks follow data on Wednesday that showed the number of job openings, viewed as a benchmark for tight labor markets and pressure on employers to hand out higher-than-normal pay increases, fell only moderately in November. in the United States.

Minutes from the Fed’s Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers agreed that the central bank now needs to balance its fight against price pressures with the risks of slowing the economy too much.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)