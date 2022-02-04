Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said this Friday, 4th, that the entity will offer support for countries to seek the transition to a sustainable economy, with carbon reduction.

“We are creating instruments that play a role in the transformation that must take place in this decade, not just in 2050”, she highlighted, during a panel moderated by Eleni Giokos, from CNN.

According to the director, the IMF is creating a fund that will be financed by countries that receive Special Drawing Rights (SDR) and that do not use them for the green transition because they already have solid reserves.

“In this way, they will be able to pass, through the IMF, these SDRs to the countries that need funding to carry out the sustainable transition. Let’s start with 30 billion and increase to 50 billion or more,” said Kristalina.

