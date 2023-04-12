IMF: escalation of the conflict in Ukraine will provoke a new round of the energy crisis in the EU

The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could provoke a new round of the energy crisis in the EU. About it says in a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The organization also warned that the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict would increase food security risks in low-income countries. According to the IMF, despite the fact that the threat of a gas crisis in European countries in the winter of 2022-2023 has been averted, risks of significant price increases in the future remain.

It is noted that the increase in food prices as a result of a possible failure to extend the “grain deal” may provoke an increase in the burden on importers, especially those with limited financial resources.

During the winter, gas prices in Europe fell threefold. On November 30, 2022, futures traded at $1,550 per 1,000 cubic meters, and on February 28, trading closed at $515. On this day, gas prices reached $505 for the first time since the end of August 2021.

Analysts cite stable supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a warm winter in Europe as the reason for the fall in prices, which allowed the EU countries to avoid an energy crisis.