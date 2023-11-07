AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/11/2023 – 20:13

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced, this Tuesday (7), that its executive board endorsed the proposal to increase member countries’ contribution quotas to the organization by 50%.

Quotas depend on the size of a country’s economy and determine the amount of financing a nation must provide, voting power, and the maximum amount of loans it can obtain.

The proposed increase would “increase the IMF’s permanent resources” while reducing its reliance on debt to finance loans, the fund said in a statement.

The proposal still needs to be validated by December 15th by the board of governors, who are usually finance ministers or other economic authorities from the institution’s member countries.

“The proposed quota increase comes at a complex time for the global economy and for IMF members,” said the Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

“An adequately resourced IMF is essential to safeguard global financial stability and respond to the potential needs of its members in an uncertain and crisis-prone world,” he added in a note.

Increasing quotas is a controversial issue because it involves the voting power of each member state, so advanced economies have more power than emerging or developing countries and can also access more funds despite needing less.

Several emerging and developing countries are requesting the redistribution of quotas to have more financing capacity.

According to the IMF, the council called for efforts to develop, by June 2025, options to guide a “larger realignment of quotas”.