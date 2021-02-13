The president of the General Audit Office of the Nation, Jesus Rodriguez, met virtually with the resident representative of the International Monetary Fund in Argentina, Trevor Alleyne, for exchange views on the cost control system in Argentina.

“The clearer the accounts, the higher the democratic quality “, stressed the radical leader in the networks.

During the meeting, a review of the audits carried out this year to audit the expenses of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 was included.

This year, it was reported, the College of Auditors plans to study compliance with contracts related to the purchase of vaccines.

The program also contemplates that the AGN carry out Financial audits within the ANSeS regarding the Emergency Family Income program (IFE) -conceived to alleviate the consequences that the pandemic caused on the income of millions of workers- and the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP), aimed at supplementing the salaries of private sector employees who were affected by preventive and compulsory social isolation measures.

In addition, two special examinations are planned; one on the management of purchases and hiring of the Ministry of Social Development, and another in the scope of the Ministry of Health to assess the degree of preparedness for disaster risk reduction, prevention, mitigation and early warnings, in the phase prior to the impact caused by the pandemic.

The meeting is part of the conversations initiated, at the request of the IMF, when a mission came to Argentina last November to meet with government authorities.

At that time Rodríguez had already met with Julie Kozack (number two for the Western Hemisphere Department) and Luis Cubeddu (Leader for the staff following the case of Argentina).

It was an opportunity for Rodríguez to explain the institutional aspects that characterize the control system in Argentina and the challenges faced by the principles of transparency in public affairs.

