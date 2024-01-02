Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said this Tuesday, 2, that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is “definitely” on the way to achieving a soft landing in the US economy.

The authority spoke, in an interview with CNN, that projections for American growth are strong – which should translate into a robust job market. Furthermore, the prospect of monetary relaxation this year, as suggested by Fed officials, would provide relief to companies and families, said Georgieva.



