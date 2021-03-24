Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), announced on Tuesday, March 23, that she would submit a plan to expand the IMF’s resources by $ 650 billion by June.

“I intend to submit a formal proposal for a new allocation of $ 650 billion to the Board of Governors by June,” she quoted her as saying “RIA News“.

Georgieva emphasized that the initial discussion ended “very encouragingly.”

She also explained that the “new allocation of special drawing rights” will be beneficial for all IMF member countries and will help the global economy recover from the crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, she said, the approval of the new package will be a significant addition of liquidity for member countries, while not adding new debt. Resources will be freed up to fight COVID-19, vaccinations and other measures.

Earlier, on March 20, the first deputy head of the IMF, Jeffrey Okamoto, said that the global economy is recovering faster than expected. According to him, the IMF forecast in January the growth of the world economy in 2021 at the level of 5.5%.

He also noted the uneven recovery of the global economy. This, Okamoto stressed, could lead to widening the gap between developed and developing countries.

In addition, the first deputy head of the IMF said about the uneven distribution of vaccines against coronavirus in the world, which could delay the recovery of the global economy.

In February, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that the regulator in the baseline scenario hopes for the recovery of the Russian economy this year. She cited as an example the fact that during the exacerbation of the coronavirus pandemic in the fall of 2020, the Central Bank expected a “greater recession or pause” in the economy in the fourth quarter, but this did not happen.