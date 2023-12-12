AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/12/2023 – 22:18

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced this Tuesday (12) that it “supports” the austerity measures adopted in Argentina by ultraliberal president Javier Milei and considers them “a good basis”.

“I welcome the decisive measures announced” this Tuesday by Milei and her team “to address Argentina’s important economic challenges, an important step towards restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic potential,” wrote the managing director of Background, Kristalina Georgieva, in a message on the social network X.

Just two days after his inauguration, the ultraliberal president began using the scissors as he said he would, convinced that the country needs “shock” treatment to overcome the crisis.

His Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, began by devaluing the currency by more than 50%. Furthermore, he warned that the country is at risk of falling into “hyperinflation”.

The government will cut energy and transport subsidies, reduce the number of ministries, and halt infrastructure work initiatives financed with public resources that have not yet begun.

Decisions that seem to please the IMF, with which Argentina must pay off a loan of 44 billion dollars (around R$217 billion, at current prices), in the midst of its worst economic crisis in two decades, with inflation of 140% and poverty that affects 40% of the population.

“The IMF’s technical staff supports the measures announced today by Argentina’s new Economy Minister,” said the Fund’s communications director, Julie Kozack, in a statement sent to the media.

“These strong initial actions aim to significantly improve public finances in a way that protects the most vulnerable in society and to strengthen the exchange rate regime”, he added, highlighting that the Fund will work “swiftly” with the Argentine authorities.

According to Kozack, the application of the measures “will help to stabilize the economy and lay the foundations for more sustainable growth led by the private sector”.

“After the serious setbacks in economic policy in recent months, this new package of measures constitutes a good basis to continue with the discussions aimed at renewing the current program supported by the Fund”, stated the communications director.