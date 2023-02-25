By Aftab Ahmed and Sarita Chaganti Singh

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The G20 have some disagreements over debt restructuring of struggling economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option.

India’s presidency of the G20 comes as South Asian neighbors such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan seek urgent IMF funds because of an economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

China, the world’s biggest bilateral creditor, on Friday urged the group of major economies to conduct a fair, objective and thorough analysis of the root causes of global debt problems, as calls grow for creditors to accept big cuts, or losses, in loans.

“On debt restructuring, although there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable, with consideration of all public and private creditors,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after chairing the round table with the Minister of Finance of India, Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We have just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to overcome differences to the benefit of the countries”.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there were “no results” from the meeting, which was largely organizational.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Sarita Chaganti Singh and Shivangi Acharya)