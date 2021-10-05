(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that world economic growth in 2021 will fall slightly below its July projection of 6%, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, citing risks associated with the debt , inflation and economic divergences in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Georgieva said the global economy is recovering, but the pandemic continues to limit recovery, the main obstacle being the “Great Vaccination Chasm” that has been seen in many countries with little access to Covid-19 vaccines.

In a virtual speech at Bocconi University in Italy, Georgieva said next week’s updated Global Economic Outlook report predicts the return of advanced economies to pre-pandemic levels of economic output by 2022, but most emerging and developing countries will take “much more years” to recover.

“We face a global recovery that remains ‘harmed’ by the pandemic and its impact. We can’t move forward properly – it’s like walking with rocks in our shoes,” she said.

Inflationary pressures, a major risk factor, are expected to ease in most countries in 2022 but will continue to affect some emerging and developing economies, she said, warning that a sustained rise in inflation expectations could cause a rapid rise in interest rates and conditions. tighter financial

(By Andrea Shalal)

