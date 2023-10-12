Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 8:12

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlined this Wednesday, the 11th, a less pessimistic scenario for Brazil’s fiscal situation, but says it does not believe that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will be able to close the deficit in public accounts next year. , as he promised. Despite this forecast, the minister also reiterated yesterday that he will meet the primary targets and that this will be possible through additional measures to increase revenue.

According to the Fiscal Monitor report, released yesterday, amid the annual meetings of the Fund and the World Bank, which takes place in Marrakesh, Morocco, the institution said it expects Brazil to present a primary deficit of 1.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). ) in 2023, returning to the red after recording surpluses in the last two years.

Debt

For 2024, the organization still sees the country in the negative, with a primary deficit of 0.2% of GDP. And Brazil would only put its accounts in the black in 2025, when it should record a primary surplus of 0.2%, predicts the IMF. From then on, the Fund sees the country in surplus until 2028.

As for Brazilian debt, the IMF also improved its projection, but remained pessimistic. The Fund – which takes into account Treasury bonds held by the Central Bank – expects Brazil’s debt-to-GDP ratio to also grow again this year, to 88.1% – in June, this projection was 88.4 %. This data is one of the main indicators of a country’s solvency and is closely evaluated by risk rating agencies. Last year, Brazil’s debt/GDP ratio was 85.3%.

Even if it grows less, Brazil will continue to have one of the largest debts as a proportion of GDP. According to IMF calculations, the country is only second to economies like Argentina, which has a billion-dollar program with the Fund, and Egypt.

Ahead, the organism’s expectations are even more negative. The Fund sees this ratio reaching 90.3% in 2024, rising to 96.0% in 2028.

Both the Fund and the World Bank took advantage of the annual meeting to warn about the importance of countries taking care of public accounts. According to the institutions, once the pandemic is over, it is now necessary to turn off the spending taps, even though there is a lot of pressure on the horizon for public support in an environment of high inflation that erodes consumers’ purchasing power. “This is really important,” warned Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank.

Commitment

In a statement to the International Monetary Fund Committee (IMFC) yesterday, Haddad once again stated that Brazil will eliminate the primary deficit by the end of 2024 and deliver a surplus of 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026, the last year of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.